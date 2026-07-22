Summerville will join Al-Hilal for 80 million euros, according to The Athletic, making him the second most expensive deal in the history of the Saudi league.

The Dutch star surpassed Colombia's Jhon Duran, signed by Al-Nassr from Aston Villa for 77 million euros. He remains behind Brazil's Neymar da Silva, whom Al-Hilal landed from Paris Saint-Germain for 90 million.

Strangely, Al-Hilal's offer nearly doubled what Roma had put on the table. The Italian club sent their third and final bid yesterday, Tuesday, worth 46 million euros, before "the Boss" stepped in and sealed the deal, according to the reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

Barring a bigger move from Al-Hilal themselves, the Dutch winger looks set to be the most expensive deal of the summer transfer window in the Saudi league, given the financial restrictions imposed on the other clubs.