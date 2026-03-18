No one has ever pulled this off before! "March Madness" prediction game offers a billion-pound jackpot

In "March Madness", 68 college teams compete in a knockout tournament for the title. As surprises and upsets have almost become a tradition in the competition, millions of fans eagerly await this sporting highlight every year. Spectacular underdog victories have always been a feature of the tournament in the past. Consequently, it is difficult to predict which team will win in each of the 63 matches.

From a sporting perspective, several up-and-coming talents are also being closely watched. Many a future superstar has made a name for themselves at "March Madness". Germany is also represented. With Ivan Kharchenkov (19/Arizona), Christian Anderson (19/Texas Tech), Eric Reibe (19/UConn), Johann Grünloh (20/Virginia), Sananda Fru (21/Louisville), Christoph Tilly (23) and Mathieu Grujicic (18/both Ohio State), there are seven Germans in action.

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