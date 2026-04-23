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Nicolas Jackson set to return to Chelsea as Bayern Munich not planning to keep him despite impressive form as Harry Kane stand-in
Kompany fight for Jackson unlikely to succeed
Despite Jackson’s impressive stint at the Allianz Arena since joining Bayern Munich on a €16.5m season-long loan from Chelsea in September 2025, his future in Germany remains uncertain. While his on-pitch performances have been stellar, the Bayern hierarchy is reportedly locked in a complicated debate over a permanent move. The primary obstacle is the substantial financial package required to secure the Senegal international on a long-term basis, leading many signs to point toward a potential departure at the end of the season.
However, the sporting side of the club remains very much in Jackson's corner. Kompany appreciates the 24-year-old’s qualities and would like to keep him beyond the summer. The striker has effectively managed his role as the primary backup to Kane, netting nine goals and providing four assists despite receiving relatively limited playing time in the Bundesliga and cup competitions.
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Internal divide over the striker's future
According to Sky Germany, Jackson will likely leave Bayern in the summer. Despite the positive impact he has made in the dressing room and during matchdays, there are currently no concrete talks about an extension of his loan or a permanent transfer. This leaves the forward in a position of limbo as the season approaches its final weeks.
The club’s management and Kompany are both said to be satisfied with his professionalism, and there seems to be little to criticise about the striker’s sporting performance and demeanour. Nevertheless, as things stand at present, an end to his commitment is planned, with the board weighing the cost-to-benefit ratio of the deal differently than the coaching staff.
Chelsea return on the horizon
With no breakthrough in negotiations, Jackson is currently expected to return to his parent club, Chelsea, once the current campaign concludes. The London club will then have to decide the next steps for the attacker, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Villarreal on a long-term contract running until 2031. During his time at Stamford Bridge, Jackson has made 81 appearances, netting 30 goals and providing 12 assists, while also lifting the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies. Given his productive spell in Germany and his decorated record in England, he has already attracted interest from several other European clubs.
At this stage, Bayern Munich are keeping a conspicuously low profile in this personnel matter. Neither a further loan nor a permanent transfer are currently being actively pursued by the German giants, suggesting they are prepared to let him walk regardless of his contributions to their trophy hunt this season.
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Hunting for a long-term Kane backup
Irrespective of Jackson's individual fate, the strategic direction at Bayern remains unchanged. While the club continues to evaluate its options for attacking depth, Jackson has already played a role in a historic campaign; he has already secured the Bundesliga title and helped the team reach the DFB-Pokal final. As Bayern prepares for a high-stakes Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, the Senegalese forward remains a key part of the squad’s pursuit of a prestigious treble. Nevertheless, those responsible are still looking for a long-term solution behind Kane, as internal debates continue regarding the ideal profile for that role.