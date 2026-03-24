In Spain, Pedro Fullana, a journalist with Cadena SER, reveals that Atlético Madrid have reportedly agreed with Diego Pablo Simeone, the Colchoneros’ manager, not to allow Nico González to reach the number of appearances agreed between the Madrid club and Juventus that would trigger the mandatory buy-out clause. The Argentine is said to be seven appearances short of the required number, each lasting at least one half. To date, the 1998-born player has made 14 league appearances of at least 45 minutes, out of the 21 required (in total, including the Champions League, Nico Gonzalez has made 18 appearances of at least 45 minutes).
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Nico Gonzalez’s buy-back clause: Atlético Madrid’s ultimatum to Simeone – what will Juventus do now?
Atlético want Nico, but on their own terms
Last summer, the former Fiorentina player moved on loan from Juventus to Atlético Madrid, with a mandatory buy-back clause set at €32 million, contingent on him making at least 21 appearances of 45 minutes or more. His performances under Diego Simeone have been thoroughly satisfactory, but sources in Spain are certain: the Colchoneros have a clear strategy for next summer. As reportedby Tuttosport, according to the Cadena Ser journalist, the Colchoneros are still keen to sign the winger, who turns 28 on 6 April.
WHAT IS JUVE UP TO?
Atlético Madrid’s plan is reportedly to hold talks with Juventus at the end of the season with a view to reaching an agreement on a lower fee than that agreed last year for the appearance-based buy-back clause. It remains to be seen, at this stage, what the Bianconeri’s intention will be: whether to accept a lower offer, reject the proposal whilst waiting for other suitors, or, who knows, perhaps decide to keep Nico Gonzalez in the squad at Luciano Spalletti’s disposal, with the manager, accordingto Tuttosport, appreciating the Argentine’s qualities.