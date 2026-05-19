Neymar makes the cut! Carlo Ancelotti names Santos star in Brazil World Cup squad as Joao Pedro & Richarlison miss out

Neymar has been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad by Ancelotti despite recent doubts over his fitness. The 34-year-old forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, returns to the international stage after a difficult recovery from a torn left ACL suffered in October 2023. Many analysts and former players had questioned whether the Santos star would make the final list.

Ancelotti, who took charge of Brazil in May 2025, had not previously called Neymar into his squad before confirming the selection at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. The announcement also brought disappointment for several attacking players. Pedro was among those left out as the Italian coach opted for other options in the forward line.