Getty Images Sport
Newcastle secure €28m package for new goalkeeper previously targeted by Chelsea and Real Madrid
Newcastle win battle for highly rated French goalkeeper
Newcastle have reached an agreement with Stade de Reims to sign goalkeeper Jaouen in a deal worth €28.5 million, according to Canal+. The 20-year-old has reportedly signed a four-year contract and will complete a move to St James’ Park during the summer transfer window.
The transfer is a significant success for Newcastle’s recruitment department given the level of competition for the France youth international. Jaouen had previously visited Chelsea’s training facilities to discuss a potential move, while Real Madrid viewed him as a possible long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois.
- Getty Images
Succession planning for Nick Pope
The move for Jaouen comes at a time when Newcastle are beginning to look toward the future of their goalkeeping department. Current first-choice shot-stopper Pope celebrated his 34th birthday in April, and while he remains a vital part of Eddie Howe’s plans, the club has been keen to bring in a younger alternative to develop under his tutelage.
The Tyneside club recently decided not to activate the permanent clause in Aaron Ramsdale's loan from Southampton, creating a squad void that Jaouen is expected to fill. By signing the former Guingamp player, Newcastle have secured a goalkeeper with extensive senior experience despite his young age.
Rising through the ranks in France
Jaouen's stock rose significantly during the 2024-25 campaign when he joined USL Dunkerque on loan. During his time in the north of France, he played a pivotal role in guiding the club to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France and was instrumental in their push for promotion from Ligue 2, which they narrowly missed out on.
Upon his return to parent club Reims, he was thrust into the starting lineup following the club's relegation from the top flight. While Reims ultimately failed to secure an immediate return to Ligue 1 this season, Jaouen’s individual performances as their established number one remained a highlight, further cementing his reputation as a future international.
- Getty Images
A new challenge in the Premier League
Once the final details of the transfer are completed, Jaouen is expected to begin pre-season preparations with Newcastle ahead of his first campaign in England. The challenge for the young goalkeeper will be adapting to Premier League football while competing for opportunities in a squad that still relies on the experience of Pope. Newcastle, meanwhile, will hope their latest investment develops into a long-term solution between the posts.