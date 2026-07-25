Newcastle and AC Milan in negotiations as Magpies fall short with first Fikayo Tomori bid

Newcastle have made their first concrete move for Tomori, but the opening gambit has fallen short of the Italian club's expectations, reports in Italy claim. The Magpies submitted an initial offer of €15 million for the England international, aiming to secure his signature early in the summer window. However, the San Siro side are not prepared to sanctioned a departure at that price, as they look to protect the market value of one of their most experienced defensive assets.

The English club are determined to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad after missing out on European football during a disappointing previous campaign. Newcastle endured a sluggish Premier League season, finishing 12th while conceding 55 goals, and their defensive frailties were laid bare on the continental stage as they were dumped out of the Champions League round of 16 in a heavy 8-3 aggregate defeat to Barcelona.



