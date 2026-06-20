Tottenham told to raise their offer for Sandro Tonali as Newcastle shut down opening bid

Tottenham have submitted a formal bid of around £75-80 million to Newcastle for Tonali as they look to steal a march on their Premier League rivals, Sky Sport in Italy reports. Spurs stepped up their efforts to sign Tonali earlier this week, sparking a fierce transfer battle with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City all hot on the heels of the Italy international.

While an approach to Tonali’s representatives had been made by Spurs to discuss a possible move to De Zerbi’s side this summer, Newcastle had not been previously approached.