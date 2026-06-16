Tottenham to battle Man Utd for Sandro Tonali signing as Roberto De Zerbi overhaul continues

Tottenham are intensifying their efforts to sign Tonali as De Zerbi continues reshaping his squad following the club's difficult 2025-26 campaign. After struggling to stay in the Premier League, Spurs have already moved in the transfer market and are now targeting a marquee midfield addition.

The north London club have brought in Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, while also pursuing Savinho, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Palhinha. However, landing Tonali would represent the clearest statement of intent yet under De Zerbi. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have now entered the race for the Newcastle midfielder. Tonali has attracted interest from several top Premier League clubs, while Newcastle's failure to qualify for Europe has fuelled speculation over his future.







