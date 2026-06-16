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Tottenham to battle Man Utd for Sandro Tonali signing as Roberto De Zerbi overhaul continues
Spurs step up pursuit of Newcastle midfielder
Tottenham are intensifying their efforts to sign Tonali as De Zerbi continues reshaping his squad following the club's difficult 2025-26 campaign. After struggling to stay in the Premier League, Spurs have already moved in the transfer market and are now targeting a marquee midfield addition.
The north London club have brought in Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, while also pursuing Savinho, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Palhinha. However, landing Tonali would represent the clearest statement of intent yet under De Zerbi. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have now entered the race for the Newcastle midfielder. Tonali has attracted interest from several top Premier League clubs, while Newcastle's failure to qualify for Europe has fuelled speculation over his future.
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Romano provides latest Tonali update
Romano revealed Tottenham's interest in a post on X, claiming De Zerbi sees Tonali as a key addition to his midfield. He wrote: "EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali! De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level. Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions."
Romano also addressed Manchester United's position on the player, suggesting the Old Trafford club are no longer actively pursuing a deal. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "Manchester United are not going for Sandro Tonali at this stage. The intention of Manchester United is not to proceed. Manchester United has been interested in Tonali for some time, and he's been on Manchester United's shortlist, but now Manchester United believe that the player is too expensive."
Tonali fits De Zerbi's long-term vision
The move for Tonali is reportedly part of De Zerbi's desire to build a stronger and more technically proficient midfield. The Italian coach was appointed to steer Spurs away from danger and is now looking to oversee a much broader rebuild. His arrival would significantly strengthen a squad De Zerbi believes needs major improvement if it is to challenge higher up the table again. Man Utd's apparent withdrawal from the race could also improve Tottenham's chances, although competition from Arsenal and Man City remains.
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Spurs face crucial challenge in transfer battle
Tottenham must now convince Tonali that their long-term project is the right move for his future. While De Zerbi appears determined to make the midfielder a priority signing, securing a deal from Newcastle is likely to require a substantial financial commitment. The coming weeks could prove decisive as Spurs continue their recruitment drive and attempt to turn De Zerbi's rebuilding plans into reality ahead of the new season.