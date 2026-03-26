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Rahul Chalke

Netherlands squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Netherlands' squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Dutch have always been a footballing powerhouse. However, when it comes to winning trophies on the biggest stage, they have often been out of luck. The Netherlands made it to the World Cup final three times, consecutively in 1974 and 1978, and once again in 2010. Nevertheless, the Oranje fell short on all three occasions.

They did manage to avenge their loss to Spain from the 2010 final four years later in Brazil as they defeated their rivals 5-1 in their opening game of the 2014 World Cup. They went on to reach the semi-finals but were knocked out by Argentina in a gruelling penalty shootout.

In the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands missed out entirely, failing to qualify after finishing third in their qualifying group behind France and Sweden.

In the most recent edition of the tournament in 2022, the Dutch once again suffered defeat at the hands of Argentina in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regular time.

Will their luck finally change in the upcoming edition of the showpiece event next year? Let's find out by looking at their squad strength.

  • Netherlands v Spain - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg OneGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    Between the sticks, the Netherlands are well covered with several excellent goalkeepers to choose from. Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen is currently the front-runner to start as the Netherlands' main goalkeeper at the tournament next year. Mark Flekken, who completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last summer, could also be a solid option for Ronald Koeman’s side.

    Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow is another strong candidate and is expected to serve as a backup goalkeeper.

    PlayerClub 
    Mark FlekkenBayer Leverkusen
    Justin BijlowFeyenoord
    Bart VerbruggenBrighton
    Kjell ScherpenBrighton
    Nick OlijPSV
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    Defenders

    Defensively, the Dutch are currently among the best teams in the world. The Oranje have no shortage of talented defenders in their squad, led by captain Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool centre-back has been a commanding presence at the back and will once again be responsible for ensuring that the Dutch remain solid in defense.

    Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt is another experienced figure who could be an option at the back for the Netherlands. The centre-back has had a tough time with injury at Old Trafford in 2026 but should be fit for the tournament. Coach Ronald Koeman also has strong alternatives in Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake, Sam Beukema, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

    Much like their center-backs, the Netherlands are well covered in the wider areas. The likes of Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, and Devyne Rensch are all solid options at right-back, while Micky van de Ven, Ian Maatsen, and the promising Jorrel Hato provide quality cover on the left side. Jurrien Timber also heads into the tournament after a strong campaign with Arsenal.

    With Frimpong and Maatsen, Koeman would also have the freedom to play them as wing-backs, similar to their role at their respective clubs.

    PlayerClub
    Virgil van DijkLiverpool
    Denzel DumfriesInter Milan
    Micky van de Ven Tottenham
    Jan Paul van HeckeBrighton
    Jeremie FrimpongLiverpool
    Stefan de VrijInter Milan
    Nathan AkeManchester City
    Lutsharel GeertruidaRB Leipzig
    Matthijs de LigtManchester United
    Ian MaatsenAston Villa
    Jorrel HatoAjax
    Jurrien TimberArsenal
    Sven BotmanNewcastle United
    Devyne RenschAS Roma
    Youri BaasAjax
    Sepp van den BergBrentford
    Sam BeukemaBologna
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    Midfielders

    The Netherlands may not have the same numerical depth in midfield as they do in defense, but they certainly possess quality players capable of controlling and dictating the tempo of the game from the middle of the park.

    Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong appears to have rediscovered his form under Hansi Flick, making him one of the most important players in the Dutch setup. De Jong’s ability to control the midfield and progress the ball into attacking areas will be crucial in determining the Netherlands’ success at the World Cup.

    Apart from the Barca star, the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, who moved to Manchester City last summer, and Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners could also be key figures in midfield. Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch has also been instrumental for both club and country and could be pivotal in Koeman's plans.

    Mats Wieffer, Joey Veerman, and Quinten Timber are additional quality options who add depth and versatility to the midfield unit.

    PlayerClub
    Frenkie de JongBarcelona
    Xavi SimonsRB Leipzig
    Teun KoopmeinersJuventus
    Tijjani ReijndersManchester City
    Mats WiefferBrighton
    Joey VeermanPSV
    Jerdy SchoutenPSV
    Guus TilPSV
    Quinten TimberFeyenoord
    Kenneth TaylorAjax
    Steven BerghuisAjax
    Ryan GravenberchLiverpool

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    Attackers

    Along with a strong defence and midfield, the Dutch are well equipped in attack as well. Memphis Depay, who has surpassed legendary Robin van Persie as the all-time top scorer for the Oranje, is a key figure in the frontline and will once again shoulder the responsibility in the final third.

    Cody Gakpo has also been excellent for the national team and will be instrumental in determining the Netherlands' success at the showpiece event next year, while the likes of Justin Kluivert, Donyell Malen, and Joshua Zirkzee have shown their potential as well.

    In conclusion, the Dutch are stacked across all three areas of the pitch and will be among the favorites to reach the latter stages of the knockout rounds at the 2026 World Cup.

    PlayerClub
    Memphis DepayCorinthians
    Cody GakpoLiverpool
    Donyell MalenAston Villa
    Justin KluivertBournemouth
    Joshua ZirkzeeManchester United
    Noa LangNapoli
    Brian BrobbeyAjax
    Wout WeghorstAjax
    Emanuel EmeghaStrasbourg
  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-NED-MALAFP

    Netherlands star players

    The Dutch possess quality players across all three areas of the pitch, with some of the top footballing stars in Europe and around the world donning the iconic orange outfit. As mentioned previously, all-time Dutch top scorer Memphis Depay will have a vital role to play in the attack alongside the talented Cody Gakpo.

    Meanwhile, in the middle of the park, Frenkie de Jong will have a major influence with his ball-playing skills and calm composure. De Jong has been excellent for Barcelona in recent times, playing an instrumental role in the Catalan side’s resurgence on the European stage. Tijjani Reijnders, on the other hand, will also be crucial in helping to hold the midfield for the Dutch.

    Moving beyond the forwards and midfielders, centre-back Virgil van Dijk will carry the important responsibility of keeping opposition attacks in check.

    Denzel Dumfries will be instrumental in the wider areas. The Inter star has been at the peak of his game playing for the Italian side and has also been pivotal out wide for the Dutch national team. Dumfries is a reliable presence in defence and has also contributed regularly in attack.

  • Netherlands 2026Getty

    Predicted Netherlands Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal, Bart Verbruggen is expected to retain his place as the team's first-choice goalkeeper, with Mark Flekken serving as the backup option.

    Moving on to the defense, Koeman has consistently preferred a back four, with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defense. Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt and Jan Paul van Hecke are also options to partner the Liverpool man in the heart of the backline. Micky van de Ven has often been utilised on the left and could get the nod over Nathan Ake, with Denzel Dumfries on the opposite flank.

    In midfield, Tijjani Reijnders and Frenkie de Jong are expected to operate in the double-pivot role. Their combination of composure and vision will be key to dictating the tempo of the game for Koeman's side. Ryan Gravenberch should complete the midfield three.

    Up front, Cody Gakpo's eye for goal and composed finishing makes him the main man up front alongside Memphis Depay, with a number of players vying for the final spot in attack down the right wing, including Donyell Malen.

    Predicted Netherlands starting XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timer, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Malen, Memphis, Gakpo

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