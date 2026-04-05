'Nervous energy!' - Mikel Arteta blamed for Arsenal's FA Cup defeat at Southampton by Theo Walcott

Speaking to the BBC in the aftermath of the St Mary's upset, the former Arsenal forward pointed the finger directly at the managerial staff's frantic behaviour as a primary catalyst for the squad's disjointed performance.

Walcott said: "Visually watching Mikel on the sidelines, it was elements of previous years where that energy reflected into the team. It was a nervous energy, it was very tense. Not just Mikel but a lot of the staff were out there at times. It was like too many cooks in the kitchen, too many messages. Play your best team was the right thing to do tonight. It's easy if I say that now, but you want a reaction off the cup final and it wasn't that tonight, it was worse."