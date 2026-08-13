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Nathan Collins backs Brentford to build on Jordan Henderson's standards
Henderson leaves lasting impression
Brentford captain Collins insists his squad are ready to maintain the high standards left behind by Henderson following his move to Chelsea. After making 34 appearances and assisting Keith Andrews' side in finishing ninth in the Premier League last season, Henderson chose to end his stay early. The Irish defender remains confident that the foundations of discipline and professionalism laid by the former Ajax midfielder will endure within the team culture.
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Collins hails leader's impact
Henderson's experience and leadership left a deep impression on the Brentford dressing room throughout last season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Collins spoke highly of his former team-mate: "The main thing is him as a person. It was a short stint, but I think he really enjoyed his time here.
"He showed his true colours by the end of the season - who he is and what he's about. He got on with everyone, he had a really good attitude and looked forward to talking to people. And his standards on the pitch were a really big thing. He drove them, and he had a high set of standards. He really drove training a lot.
"It's tough that he's gone, but we have a few players who can step into that role and help out. What he's left from last season, I think that will continue."
Record signing fills void
To address the departure of the experienced midfielder, Brentford acted swiftly to secure a £41m club-record deal for Mamadou Sangare from Lens. The 23-year-old arrives with an impressive track record, having helped Lens win the Coupe de France and recorded the highest number of possession recoveries in Ligue 1 last term.
Collins welcomed the new midfielder's arrival, adding: "He brings a lot of energy. He brings a lot of tackles and forward-thinking passes. He's just a really good footballer and a smart footballer. He speaks really good English so he’s settled in really nicely and to have him in front of you, it'll be a big help for all players."
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Spurs clash tests resolve
Brentford kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, August 22. The integration of Sangare alongside Collins will be critical against Spurs' revamped setup. Securing a positive result at the Gtech Community Stadium will set the tone for the Bees' push toward European qualification.
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