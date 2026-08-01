OFFICIAL: Brentford smash club transfer record to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare

Brentford have underlined their Premier League ambitions by completing the permanent signing of Sangare from Lens for a club-record fee. The 24-year-old has committed his future to the Bees by signing a five-year contract, which also includes a club option for a further year, ensuring he will be a pillar of the first team for the foreseeable future.

The Mali international enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue 1, featuring 33 times in all competitions for Lens while contributing three goals and three assists. His stellar performances earned him a spot in the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year, alongside winning the prestigious Prix Marc-Vivien Foé as the French top flight’s best African player.







