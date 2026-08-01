AFP
OFFICIAL: Brentford smash club transfer record to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare
A record-breaking move for the Bees
Brentford have underlined their Premier League ambitions by completing the permanent signing of Sangare from Lens for a club-record fee. The 24-year-old has committed his future to the Bees by signing a five-year contract, which also includes a club option for a further year, ensuring he will be a pillar of the first team for the foreseeable future.
The Mali international enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue 1, featuring 33 times in all competitions for Lens while contributing three goals and three assists. His stellar performances earned him a spot in the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year, alongside winning the prestigious Prix Marc-Vivien Foé as the French top flight’s best African player.
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Keith Andrews hails his new arrival
According to the club’s official website, Brentford head coach Keith Andrews expressed his delight at securing a long-term target, stating: 'Mamadou is someone that we’ve tracked for quite some time. He’s been on our radar and was a player we were really keen to bring in. Last season was a huge season for him following a couple of loan spells during which he developed.'
Andrews believes Sangare offers a unique profile that will elevate the existing squad as they prepare for the 2026–27 campaign. 'He’s a player that adds to a really good midfield that we already have; he also adds qualities that we don’t have. He complements the current midfield. From the conversations I’ve had with him, he’s very keen to come here.'
Early career and rise through Austrian football
Born in Bamako, Sangare developed at the Malian academy Yeelen Olympique before securing a move to Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in 2020. He took his first steps in European senior football with Salzburg’s reserve team, FC Liefering, making 11 appearances and scoring once during the 2020–21 season.
Midway through the 2022–23 campaign, the midfielder secured a loan move to TSV Hartberg, where he became a mainstay in the Austrian Bundesliga with 46 league appearances over an 18-month spell. His impressive consistency paved the way for a permanent transfer to Rapid Wien in July 2024. Sangaré went on to make 44 appearances in all competitions during his debut season in Vienna, helping the club reach the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals and secure a fifth-place finish. After starting the following campaign with Rapid, his standout form earned him a move to French side Lens in August 2025.
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International pedigree and trophy success
During his spell at Lens, Sangare swiftly emerged as a cornerstone of Pierre Sage’s team, racking up 29 Ligue 1 appearances as they pushed Paris Saint-Germain close in the title race, finishing just six points adrift. He also played a vital role on the big stage, starting the Coupe de France final as Lens secured a historic 3-1 victory over Nice to claim the trophy for the first time.
On the international stage, Sangare earned his senior debut in 2024 and has since accumulated 16 caps for Mali. He was a mainstay during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, featuring in every match as Mali progressed to the quarter-finals. That wealth of international experience, paired with his tactical adaptability, makes him a major reinforcement for the Bees' midfield.
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