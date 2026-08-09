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'I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this' - Federico Valverde opens up on life under new Real Madrid boss
Surprising first impressions of Mourinho
Madrid have maintained their impressive momentum during their preseason tour, stretching their unbeaten run to four matches following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros in Budapest. While the game served as a fitness exercise, it also highlighted the growing influence of Mourinho, who has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for a second stint in charge.
Valverde spoke candidly about the atmosphere within the dressing room since Mourinho's arrival, noting that the manager's reputation for being difficult is balanced by a surprisingly personal touch. The midfielder revealed that he has been impressed by how the veteran coach has integrated himself back into the club’s culture. "I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this, in the few days I've spent with him. Very approachable. In the end, he's someone who's there with his personality," Valverde said.
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'Sometimes he's tough'
Mourinho's return has not been without its challenges, as he navigates a preseason where he must balance tactical implementation with varying fitness levels. The tactical shift under Mourinho is also a work in progress. The team is currently working on a more rigid defensive structure while maintaining the flair that is traditionally expected at the Bernabeu.
Valverde noted that the current phase of preseason is crucial for embedding these "ideas" before the full squad is reunited. "Sometimes he's tough, but I think that's the way you can improve. I like how he treats us, how he treats me," he noted.
"We're trying to do what the manager wants, to put his ideas into practice. We're missing a lot of players, but we're improving little by little."
The arrival of 'magical' Bernardo Silva
While the managerial change has dominated headlines, the arrival of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City has also injected fresh excitement into the Madrid ranks. The Portuguese playmaker made his debut against Ferencvaros, and Valverde was quick to praise the impact his new teammate has already made on the squad.
"Bernardo is a magical player, and very funny and entertaining. Spectacular. Honestly, I'm really enjoying him. He's a magical player every day. He's truly a spectacular person, excellent, who has fit in very well with the whole team. He's a fantastic player whom I've always admired, both as a rival and as a player. Having him with us today is a great joy," he added.
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The weight of the armband
Stepping into the role of first captain is a momentous occasion for Valverde, who has long been seen as the spiritual successor to the club's legendary midfielders. The Uruguayan has spent years internalising the values of Madrid, and he feels well-prepared to lead the group during this transition period.
"Yes, obviously. I've been acting as a sort of third or second captain for years now. And well, it's a role I enjoy, one I feel very honoured and proud of. I've learned a lot, and I try to present my best image in the locker room and on the field, so that all my teammates feel comfortable," he explained.
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