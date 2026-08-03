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'I can't wait to work and learn from him' - Bernardo Silva explains why Jose Mourinho made Real Madrid transfer an easy decision
The Mourinho factor in Silva's decision
Silva has opened up on the significant role Jose Mourinho played in his decision to swap Manchester City for Real Madrid this summer. The 31-year-old midfielder, who joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, highlighted that the opportunity to work under his legendary compatriot was a primary driver for the move.
"We've been rivals a few times, and now we're on the same side. I'm very happy because he's a coach who means so much to Portuguese football," Silva explained to Real Madrid's television channel while reflecting on his transition to the Spanish capital.
The former Monaco star emphasised that his admiration for Mourinho dates back to his childhood, making the prospect of being coached by him at the Bernabeu a unique opportunity. Silva added: "Since I was young, we've always watched his teams, and he's always put Portugal's name at the highest level. I'm very happy to begin working with him and learning from him."
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A tough introduction at Valdebebas
Silva’s first day at the club’s training facility proved to be a demanding one, as he was immediately integrated into the high-intensity sessions characteristic of a Mourinho pre-season. Despite the physical toll of the initial workout, the playmaker was in high spirits as he greeted his new teammates, many of whom he has battled against in the Champions League over recent years.
"I'm tired. The first training session was tough, but I'm very happy to meet everyone and my teammates," Silva admitted after finishing the session. He noted that the familiarity of his colleagues made the first day easier: "I already knew some of them quite well because I've played against them many times, but now I'm happy to be on the same side and to start this preseason in a good way. Everyone is training with great intensity, and honestly this place already feels like home. I'm very happy to be here."
A dream move to the Bernabeu
Having spent several successful seasons in the Premier League, Silva revealed that the allure of Real Madrid was something he simply could not ignore when the club expressed interest. He acknowledged that the club’s reputation precedes itself and that its tradition of constant success matches his own personal ambitions.
"It's very special, and I'm very happy to be here. There's no need to talk about this club because its history speaks for itself," Silva remarked. He continued by describing the difficulty of turning down such a prestigious institution: "After playing against Real Madrid so many times, you feel how important the club is. You feel how special it is to play at the Bernabeu, which is such an imposing stadium. When Real Madrid came calling, it was impossible to say no. I didn't think twice."
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Tactical flexibility and legendary inspirations
Silva emphasised his commitment to the collective success of the team, stating that his primary goal is to help the club continue its winning tradition. He also touched upon his footballing inspirations, naming Zinedine Zidane and current teammate Luka Modric as players who have shaped his understanding of the game.
"I'm a team player. I work hard and always try to make the players around me better. I feel that I'll bring a lot of hard work and a lot of joy every day so we can prepare for matches in the best possible way," Silva said regarding his role.
On his idols, he added: "I have many role models, and Zidane is definitely one of them. Rui Costa as well, because he played for Benfica and Portugal."
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