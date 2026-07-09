Massive blow for Morocco as star forward to miss France World Cup quarter-final

Saibari's absence is a bitter pill to swallow given he has been Morocco's standout performer throughout the campaign, netting three crucial goals before scoring the decisive penalty to eliminate the Netherlands in the round of 32. Soufiane Rahimi is now favoured to lead the line in his place, but Ouahbi remains entirely confident that his squad's depth can provide another major tournament upset.

The 49-year-old coach added: "When you want to go very far in a competition, you need everybody, and the players who cannot be in the starting 11 know that they have the opportunity to finish the match. We have starters, and then when others are subbed in, they can make a difference on the pitch for us. This is a positive for the group, and it's something that gives us a lot of confidence."