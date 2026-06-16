'Monumental' Lionel Messi fully fit for Argentina's World Cup opener as Emi Martinez & Julian Alvarez updates also given by Lionel Scaloni

Addressing the immense global pressure and expectations weighing on his star-studded squad, Scaloni urged for perspective while praising his iconic captain's enduring impact and delivering positive squad availability updates.

He stated: "Calm because it's just a game of football. We have the experience of the last World Cup, the first game is not fundamental. It's important, but it doesn't end with the first game.

"We are good, we are calm. We are facing a good team with good players. But we are calm, we are arriving at a good moment. Everyone wants to see [Leo] Messi inside the field, playing. He excited everyone, not just Argentines.

"From my part, it'll always be like that. I don't see anything negative. He's been in different conditions and has always been here. He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more. I see him well.

"Emiliano is okay, Emiliano is available for tomorrow, if he does the same thing he did yesterday and the day before I think he will play ... Julian had an ankle problem but his recovery has been good and for tomorrow he is available and an option."