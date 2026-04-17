Moises Caicedo signs long-term Chelsea contract as midfielder says Blues are 'going in the right direction'

Chelsea have announced that Caicedo has signed a new contract that keeps him at the club for the next seven years. Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023, the midfielder has developed into one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League, justifying the significant investment made by the Blues' ownership.

The 24-year-old has already racked up 140 appearances for the club, playing a starring role in the engine room as Chelsea secured silverware in the form of the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. His new deal is a clear signal of intent from both the player and the club regarding the direction of the current sporting project under the leadership of the coaching staff.