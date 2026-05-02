Mohamed Salah told his only options are ‘Saudi, MLS or Italy’ as no Premier League club will want ‘past his best’ Liverpool legend

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has offered a blunt assessment of Salah’s current standing in the game. Speaking to BetKing, Hamann suggested that the forward's recent output from open play indicates a decline that will scare off other major English clubs.

“I’m not sure in the Premier League whether there are any takers,” Hamann said. “I think it’s no secret that he’s past his best. If you look at the last 18 months, he’s only scored a handful of goals from open play since the Christmas before last. So I’d be surprised if there are any takers in the Premier League. I think Saudi, MLS, or maybe Italy are the most likely destinations.”