First Mohamed Salah, now Cody Gakpo! Liverpool risk losing another winger as Netherlands international states summer transfer wish

The versatile attacker’s decision to seek a fresh challenge follows an incredibly difficult competitive year for the entire playing squad. The team had to navigate immense emotional distress following the tragic passing of teammate Diogo Jota in the summer of 2025, a devastating loss that profoundly impacted the club's psychological state throughout the subsequent campaign.

On the pitch, a sharp decline in performances saw manager Arne Slot lose his connection with the home crowd, prompting owners Fenway Sports Group to terminate his contract despite a league title win in his debut year. With Bournemouth’s tactical mastermind Andoni Iraola appointed to take the reins, the Dutch winger has chosen this transition period to formalise his desire for a transfer, as reported by SoccerNews.