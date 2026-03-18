Christian Comotto is one of the most exciting new talents to emerge from the current Serie B season. A talented player with real character, the 2008-born midfielder – who is owned by Milan and currently on loan at Spezia – is enjoying a season of the very highest standard. Under Donadoni, he has become a first-team regular for the Ligurian side and is gaining valuable professional experience, which will prove invaluable as he looks to the next stage of his career.
calciomercato.com
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Milan: rising star Comotto shines for Spezia; his market value has risen by 80%
WORTH 4.5 MILLION EUROSAccording to Transfermarkt’s estimates, his value has risen by 80%, reaching €4.5 million. This is a remarkable achievement for a player born in 2008, who is also the only under-18 player in Serie B to have seen such an increase in value.
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