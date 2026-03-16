Milan, Leao’s recent days: from his clash with Allegri to his confrontation with Pulisic, here’s what’s going on

So close, yet so far apart. In Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation, the Leao-Pulisic partnership is struggling to take off, and the statistics speak for themselves: in 2025, Milan lamented the fact that they had never fielded the Leao-Pulisic pairing, only to change their minds later due to their poor performance. Certainly freer from injury worries in 20226, the pair have never scored together: zero goals for Pulisic, whilst Leao has scored against Cagliari (Pulisic was absent), Genoa, Como (Pulisic had not yet come on) and Cremonese (Pulisic had been substituted).

The emotional aspect is twice as important at this stage; problems must be resolved so as not to squander what has been achieved so far. Among the upcoming fixtures is also the clash between the Portuguese and Captain America as they look to bounce back from a difficult spell. Leao will try to clear the air with Pulisic after he had told him to get lost because he hadn’t provided the assist on at least two occasions when he had the space to trouble Motta and equalise Isaksen’s goal, which ultimately proved decisive for the victory.