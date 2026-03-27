Sandro Tonali is, now more than ever, the talk of the town. The goal and assist that decided the Italy v Northern Ireland match – the first leg of the World Cup qualifying play-offs – and in a game he approached not in peak physical condition, have restored the Newcastle midfielder to the role of an “indispensable” player, if not the best in our national team.





However, his performance in the Azzurri shirt has been key to reigniting talk of the future for the 2000-born player, fuelling the dreams and regrets of those who would like to see him back in Serie A, but also rumours of a future away from the Magpies, albeit remaining in the Premier League. And it is precisely this route, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, that is currently the most feasible, if not the most likely.



