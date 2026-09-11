'Very surprised!' - Mikel Arteta hits back at Gabriel Jesus and Ian Wright after 'bad cop' claims following Arsenal summer fire sale

Speaking to the media on Friday, Arteta firmly rejected the narrative surrounding the high-profile exits. The Spaniard expressed shock at Jesus's specific grievance and clarified that proper discussions had taken place.

"Very surprised, to be fair, especially because with Gabi [Jesus] I had an individual talk in the dressing room," Arteta revealed. "I don't know what words were said, it is fine."

The Arsenal boss maintained that their final interactions were positive. He added: "The words we used for each other, it was all about gratitude. I don't know, it is OK. Sometimes I understand when you have to deliver bad news or news that people don't expect, those things [you can] react [to]."



