'I fully trust & love him' - Mikel Arteta defends Bukayo Saka's patchy Arsenal form

Beyond any tactical tweaks, the sheer volume of football Saka has played is beginning to catch up with him. Arteta admitted that the winger’s workload has already surpassed the levels seen in previous campaigns, suggesting that fatigue is a major factor in his recent inability to influence games. Having played virtually every minute for both club and country over the last two years, the relentless schedule is perhaps finally starting to show in the youngster's tired legs and diminished spark.

"The amount of games and minutes he's played now, it's a bit more already than the whole of last season," Arteta noted. "We also just have to understand the demands we're putting on players. That's another thing that obviously when we talk about the beauty of the game, all these things affect certain things for sure."