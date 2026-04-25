'We expect him to produce' - Mikel Arteta urges Bukayo Saka to deliver for Arsenal in title run-in as he makes injury return

Arteta revealed that his star winger appeared to be in "great spirits" during Friday's training session and underscored the 24-year-old’s status as the team's most influential figure. The manager is hopeful that the forward can immediately rediscover the form that has seen Arsenal win 73% of their league games with him in the starting line-up this season.

Emphasising the high expectations placed on Saka to deliver under immense pressure, Arteta said: “We certainly have in Bukayo one of the most influential players we have had in the past few years. He is a player when it comes to those moments, we expect him to produce those moments to win it for us. We need him in the squad. We have him now. Hopefully we can use him in the right way."