Mikel Arteta fumes at 'unacceptable' refereeing despite Arsenal victory as David Raya saves penalty in Sunderland clash

Raya's brilliant stop from 12 yards preserved the Gunners' clean sheet and established him as the only goalkeeper to save a Premier League penalty so far this season. Voicing deep concerns over the use of VAR and the overall standard of officiating, Arteta told BBC Match of the Day: "Are you surprised? No? Okay.

"It's a judo roll from the opponent. Ezri does nothing. Just watch it. We have a lot of cameras and VAR; we have to take responsibility to protect the game. The game was unprotected, and it could have cost us the game and the momentum, which is a really, really serious thing.

"I loved the save from David, and the way the team reacted, the way we went against everything, but this should never happen; it's not fair, and I am sad, very sad, in that sense. I'm making it very clear publicly because it's for the game; it's not only for Arsenal. This cannot happen at this level."