AFP
Harry Kane stumbles after Wolfsburg player damages penalty spot as Michael Olise rescues Bayern Munich in narrow Bundesliga win
Kane's perfect streak ends in controversy
The biggest talking point of the first half arrived in the 36th minute when Konstantinos Koulierakis fouled Olise inside the box. Kane stepped up to take the spot-kick, having converted all 24 of his previous attempts in the German top flight. Surprisingly, the England captain dragged his effort wide of the right-hand post, marking his first-ever penalty miss in the Bundesliga.
The miss was shrouded in controversy as television replays appeared to show Jeanuël Belocian apparently deliberately trampling the penalty spot before the kick was taken. Kane seemed to lose his footing slightly as he made contact with the ball, leading to questions about whether the pitch had been manipulated. The failure to convert preserved the deadlock heading into the interval, despite Bayern's territorial dominance.
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Olise provides the moment of magic
With the game threatening to frustrate the champions, Olise took matters into his own hands in the 56th minute. The dynamic winger showcased his individual brilliance by cutting in from the right wing and unleashing a powerful, precise shot into the far corner. It was a goal of the highest quality that left Wolfsburg goalkeeper Kamil Grabara with no chance and gave Bayern the lead they arguably deserved for their second-half pressure.
The goal changed the complexion of the match, forcing Wolfsburg to come out of their defensive shell. While the hosts had looked dangerous on the break in the first half - with Tom Bischof even rattling the crossbar from long distance - they found it much harder to penetrate the Bayern backline once Kompany's men had the advantage. Jamal Musiala also came close to doubling the lead shortly after the restart, but Grabara produced a fine save to keep the Wolves in the contest.
Wolfsburg left on the brink of disaster
For Wolfsburg, this defeat leaves their Bundesliga status hanging by a thread. The result means they can no longer mathematically guarantee safety through the standard league table; instead, they are now fighting to at best maintain their current position which qualifies them for the relegation play-offs, in hopes of avoiding the bottom two automatic relegation spots. Their fate will likely be decided on a nerve-wracking final day when they face St. Pauli in a winner-takes-all showdown at the Millerntor-Stadion.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side did have their moments, most notably in the dying embers of the game when Mattias Svanberg saw a late effort strike the post. Despite a spirited performance and an improved offensive display compared to recent weeks, the lack of clinical finishing proved costly. The "disciplinary reasons" that saw Mohamed Amoura and Kevin Paredes left out of the squad also loomed large as the Wolves lacked an extra edge in the final third.
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Bayern find rhythm ahead of DFB-Pokal final
For Kompany, the victory serves as the perfect preparation for the upcoming DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart on May 23. Having already wrapped up the Bundesliga title on Matchday 30, Bayern are now focused on securing a domestic double to salvage a season that saw them fall short on the European stage. The return of defensive solidity in the second half will be particularly pleasing for the Belgian coach.