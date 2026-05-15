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Tom Hindle

Michael Carrick, you're hired! Man Utd reach 'broad agreement' to name interim head coach as permanent boss

M. Carrick
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United are set to hire Michael Carrick on a permanent basis after reaching an agreement with the interim head coach. The former England midfielder has impressed as caretaker, leading the club back into the Champions League. It seems he will be rewarded for that feat as the hierarchy prepares to make him the new full-time boss.

  • Given the job full-time

    There have been calls for Carrick to be handed the United role on a permanent basis for months. The ex-United player, who won the league five times with the Red Devils, spearheaded something of a renaissance following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim earlier this year. United recorded big wins over Arsenal and Man City in the early days of his reign, and have sustained that momentum since.

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  • Calls for other names

    Still, there were other names reportedly in the picture. Luis Enrique, Andoni Iraola and Unai Emery were linked, as was USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino. However, after a midweek meeting between Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, Carrick was determined as the best option for the role, according to The Athletic.

  • Three-year contract incoming

    According to various reports, Carrick will be handed an initial two-year contract, with an option for a third. It would appear to be a similar deal to the one originally handed to Amorim, who penned a 2.5-year contract when he took the job at the end of 2024.

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    Backing of the squad

    Carrick seems to have been a breath of fresh air for a squad that needed a boost. United were immensely inconsistent under former boss Amorim, but Carrick has helped previously-struggling names such as Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro rediscover some of their best football. Multiple squad members have expressed their desire for Carrick to stay on in recent weeks.

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