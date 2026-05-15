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Michael Carrick, you're hired! Man Utd reach 'broad agreement' to name interim head coach as permanent boss
Given the job full-time
There have been calls for Carrick to be handed the United role on a permanent basis for months. The ex-United player, who won the league five times with the Red Devils, spearheaded something of a renaissance following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim earlier this year. United recorded big wins over Arsenal and Man City in the early days of his reign, and have sustained that momentum since.
Calls for other names
Still, there were other names reportedly in the picture. Luis Enrique, Andoni Iraola and Unai Emery were linked, as was USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino. However, after a midweek meeting between Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, Carrick was determined as the best option for the role, according to The Athletic.
Three-year contract incoming
According to various reports, Carrick will be handed an initial two-year contract, with an option for a third. It would appear to be a similar deal to the one originally handed to Amorim, who penned a 2.5-year contract when he took the job at the end of 2024.
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Backing of the squad
Carrick seems to have been a breath of fresh air for a squad that needed a boost. United were immensely inconsistent under former boss Amorim, but Carrick has helped previously-struggling names such as Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro rediscover some of their best football. Multiple squad members have expressed their desire for Carrick to stay on in recent weeks.