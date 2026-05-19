Max Dowman at Luton!? Jack Wilshere jokes about transfer talks with Mikel Arteta as Arsenal draw up future plans for record-breaking 16-year-old wonderkid

Wilshere knows the Sobha Realty Training Centre well, having won 28 of his 60 matches in charge of the Under-18s between 2022 and 2024. While Dowman is the emerging name, Nwaneri remains a crucial prospect. The youngster made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals, including two during his Ligue 1 loan at Marseille. Wilshere believes the volatile French environment will serve him well. “Ethan is slightly more established and he wanted to go out on loan and get some football," Wilshere explained. "It didn’t quite work out for him but he would have learned so much about real live football."