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Maurizio Sarri has a new club! Ex-Chelsea boss confirmed as coach of Serie A side after Lazio exit
Sarri returns to the touchline with Atalanta
Atalanta have officially announced that Sarri will take charge of the first team, marking a high-profile return for one of Italy’s most decorated modern coaches. The 67-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience, boasting over 800 professional matches and a trophy cabinet that includes both domestic and European silverware.
The club confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday, expressing their excitement at landing a manager of his pedigree. "Atalanta is pleased to announce that the technical guidance of the First Team is entrusted to Maurizio Sarri, whose bright career includes over 800 benches among professionals with a list of honours enriched by the victory of a Europa League and a Scudetto," the club stated.
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Building on a storied career in Italy and England
Sarri’s journey to the top of European football is one of the more unique narratives in the sport, having started in the lower tiers of Tuscan football before rising through the divisions. He first gained national prominence at Empoli before becoming a cult figure at Napoli, where he pushed Juventus to the limit in several enthralling title races alongside sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.
His success in Naples eventually earned him a move to the Premier League with Chelsea. During his lone season at Stamford Bridge, he secured third place in the league and masterminded a dominant victory over Arsenal in the 2018-19 Europa League final. He followed that success by returning to Italy to lead Juventus to their most recent Serie A title in 2020.
Replacing a legacy in Bergamo
Taking over the reins at the Gewiss Stadium is no small task, given the club's consistent overperformance in recent years. However, Sarri’s recent track record at Lazio suggests he remains a top-tier operator.
In Rome, he led the Biancocelesti to a second-place finish in 2023 and reached the Champions League knockout stages, while also reaching a Coppa Italia final last term.
The Atalanta hierarchy, led by the Percassi and Pagliuca families, believe Sarri is the right man to maintain the club's European trajectory. "The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the entire Club extend a warm welcome to Mr. Maurizio Sarri to the Nerazzurri family," the official announcement continued, highlighting the unity behind the decision to appoint the Napoli-born coach.
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A tactical shift expected for La Dea
Fans in Bergamo can expect a significant tactical evolution under Sarri. Known for his rigid 4-3-3 system and high-tempo vertical passing, Sarri’s philosophy has often been labeled "Sarrismo." This approach saw him break point records at Napoli, including an unbeaten 91-point haul in the 2017/18 season, and earned him the prestigious Panchina d'oro award.
While Atalanta have traditionally been associated with a back-three system under previous management, Sarri’s appointment signals a fresh chapter. Having grown up in Tuscany but spent part of his early childhood in the Bergamo area, the move represents a homecoming of sorts for the manager as he prepares to lead the Orobici into a new era of Serie A and European competition.