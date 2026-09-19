'We want players with no doubt' - Mauricio Pochettino responds as Noahkai Banks snubs USMNT to represent Germany

The USMNT is currently undergoing a generational shift, and Pochettino is determined to build a squad entirely devoted to the cause. He delivered a passionate reminder of the honour involved in representing the United States.

"We want players with no doubt," Pochettino stated. "We want players that are committed and desperate to play for the badge and play for us, and that is the most important thing. Of course, it's a thing that we need to deal [with] because we are in a country [where] that happens often but I think that organization is so strong.

"U.S. Soccer is an organization that is [above] any player, any name, any dual national and I think [what] is the most important that the player [has] no doubt when [they] join us, [there's] no doubt that they want to die for that chance."