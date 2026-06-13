How much will Mateus Fernandes cost Man Utd? Transfer fee predicted as West Ham relax stance on £80m-rated midfielder

According to Football Insider, Old Trafford officials have moved swiftly to adjust their summer recruitment strategy, identifying Fernandes as the ideal candidate to bolster their central options. Carrick's recruiting team chose to withdraw from a heavily contested race for Nottingham Forest's Anderson after realising the astronomical financial packages demanded would severely compromise their remaining transfer budget.

The club's coaching staff expressed immense determination to secure a technically gifted midfielder to partner incoming Atalanta star Ederson in a completely revamped engine room. United brokers are confident that the London Stadium outfit's delicate contractual position will allow them to secure their primary target for a significantly lower expenditure than initially quoted.