Revealed: How much Roma’s transfer package for Mason Greenwood is worth - with Serie A giants ready to test Marseille’s resolve & offer summer cash boost to Man Utd

Having secured a return to the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, Roma are operating with a significantly larger transfer budget this summer. The Italian giants are eager to provide head coach Gasperini with a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, particularly after the manager expressed frustrations regarding his attacking depth last season.

Gasperini was vocal about the lack of forwards suited to his high-intensity tactical system, pointing to the transformative impact Donyell Malen had upon his arrival from Aston Villa in January. With the club now back at Europe's top table, the board is ready to back the veteran coach with a high-profile signing to lead the line in the 2026-27 campaign.