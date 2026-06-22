Mason Greenwood transfer in danger as Roma await offers for Arsenal & PSG target to fund bid for English forward

Marseille find themselves in a race against time to offload Greenwood. The club’s hierarchy had identified the forward as a primary source of income this summer, with an expected transfer fee in the region of €50 million to €55 million. This injection of capital is deemed essential before their scheduled appearance in front of the DNCG, French football's financial watchdog, on Tuesday.

However, despite the urgency at the Stade Velodrome, the deal is currently stagnant, according to reports. Roma recently emerged as the leading candidates to secure Greenwood's signature, but the Serie A giants are grappling with their own financial constraints. the Italians are in a position where they cannot commit to the purchase until they have balanced their own books to satisfy financial fair play regulations.



