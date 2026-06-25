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‘Still looks like he did 25 years ago’ - Why appointing 74-year-old Martin O’Neill was the right decision by Celtic as Kenny Miller explains crucial qualities retained at Parkhead
O'Neill delivered double delight after two spells as interim boss
Having seen Brendan Rodgers walk away in late-October 2025, managerial reins were passed in O’Neill’s direction on an interim basis. After taking in eight games the helm, the Northern Irishman was back again in early January as Wilfried Nancy’s ill-fated tenure in Glasgow was brought to a close after 33 days.
O’Neill went on to deliver the most dramatic of domestic titles - following a final day showdown with Hearts - before seeing off Dunfermline with Scottish Cup honours up for grabs at Hampden Park. His reward for those successes was a one-year deal that includes the option for a 12-month extension.
The former Leicester, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest knows all the demands of delivering under the brightest of Old Firm spotlights, having previously spent five years at ‘Paradise’ between 2000 and 2005.
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Best man for the job: Why Celtic were right to appoint O'Neill
Quizzed on whether he is the best man to guide Celtic forward, with age merely a number at this stage, ex-Hoops striker Miller - speaking in association with BetGoodwin - told GOAL: “The thing with Martin is that he's probably seen it all in the game. He stepped into Celtic in two different spells this season in tough situations, particularly the second one. They won the league and they won the cup. It looked highly unlikely for long spells of that season that it would be Celtic with their hands on the league trophy again.
“The one thing I would say is that there's a squad in there as well that are used to winning. When you've got that, all they needed was a bit of that experience that he's had. I do know within the building now with Shaun Maloney and Mark Fotheringham alongside as his coaches, you've got two really young, hungry, energetic, capable coaches who will do everything that he needs them to do. He can be the manager that he needs to be at that age that you're talking about.
“It doesn't look like he's slowing down! It doesn't look like he's slowing down at all when you see him on the touchline. He still looks like he did 25 years ago! What I would say is that it's really important that he's built that team about him, that everybody can contribute to the cause in the right way and allow him to be the manager that he can be.
“He's definitely got those two coaches alongside him who absolutely love him and would do anything for him. I'm sure that's also something the players have got. There'll be some of these players, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Kieran Tierney, that have probably grown up seeing his team play football all those years ago. Having those guys in the building is really important - guys that care about the club, guys that came through at the club.”
Safe appointment made at Parkhead following links to Keane
Celtic had been heavily linked with ex-Tottenham and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane, after seeing their one-time loanee cut his coaching teeth in some style with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros.
Asked whether the former Republic of Ireland international was overlooked as he may require a stepping stone in British football before taking on a job as big as Celtic, Miller added on the faith being shown in another familiar face: “It seems like it's a safe appointment but why would you not want someone like that in the building who's just delivered a double? Which really came out of nowhere. It always made sense.
“The likes of Rangers and Celtic, they have to be looking to get the best possible manager that they can and who's available. The fans demand it, but I think it's only right that those clubs go through a process.
“It was no surprise for me to see them land back on Martin. I was even talking towards the end of last season that it maybe makes sense to have a little bit of stability. It's something that Celtic have had over the years. It's one advantage probably they've had over Rangers, that when Brendan’s came in, Brendan’s had his two, three seasons, and Ange's had his two, three seasons.
“Again, if Martin was to leave and a new manager comes in, you just don't know how it's going to work. It's maybe a little bit of stability at this time that they need. I think it was no surprise to see them ask Martin to stay on for another year.”
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How long will O'Neill spend in charge of Celtic?
O’Neill - a two-time European Cup winner from his playing days at Forest - has always been a larger-than-life character that fits the brief when it comes to Celtic managers. He has proved as much with nine trophy wins to his name.
It remains to be seen how long he will spend at the helm after putting retirement plans back on hold, but there is every reason to believe that more good times will be enjoyed in Glasgow before a heavy coaching baton changes hands again.