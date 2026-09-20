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Alvino Hanafi

'I'll copy his words!' – Marco Silva demands referee equality and bans draws in Porto derby

FC Porto vs Benfica
FC Porto
Benfica
Liga Portugal
Marco Silva

Benfica manager Marco Silva demanded total refereeing equality while ruling out settling for a draw in Sunday's O Clássico against FC Porto. The former Fulham boss also detailed his tactical plan to bypass the champions' aggressive press.

  • Silva sets high stakes for O Clássico clash

    Benfica head coach Marco Silva previewed Sunday's explosive O Clássico against FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão, with top spot in the Primeira Liga within touching distance. The Eagles sit two points behind their rivals and can leapfrog the champions with a victory.

    Silva confirmed midfielder Enzo Barrenechea faces a late fitness check, while all other squad members remain available.

    Despite recognizing Porto's slight home advantage, the manager insisted Benfica enter the fixture focused entirely on taking three points.

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  • imago-sport-1083246692.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Manager demands referee equality and rejects draw option

    Addressing officiating scrutiny, Silva explicitly copied statements made by Porto counterpart Francesco Farioli, demanding complete impartiality from match officials throughout the contest. He also flatly rejected the idea of playing for a point on enemy territory.

    He insisted that every match preparation revolves around securing victory without conceding goals.

    "I'll repeat what was said half an hour ago by coach Farioli: we expect equality at all times for both teams," Silva asserted. "There isn't a single game we prepare for with any other result than winning. Our objective is clearly to win."


  • Tactical plan designed to unlock Porto's defensive block

    Silva provided a detailed breakdown of Porto's two-phase tactical setup, acknowledging their physical midfield and low five-man defensive line. However, he emphasized that Benfica boast multiple offensive solutions to bypass individual pressing schemes.

    He also clarified that versatile midfielder Fredrik Aursnes will feature centrally rather than at full-back.

    "He can be a good full-back, but he'll always be an excellent midfielder," Silva explained regarding Aursnes. "We're not going to put him in a position where he's only good. We have different solutions to overcome that pressure."

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  • imago-sport-1067470830.jpgNurPhoto

    European triumph generates no derby overconfidence

    Dismissing claims that midweek Europa League commitments create fatigue or euphoria, Silva stressed that his squad's domestic concentration remains unwavering. He refuted suggestions that Porto hold a distinct advantage due to having a full week of training.

    Benfica's league-leading attack aims to break down the division's best defense in a high-stakes showdown.

    The Eagles look to execute their game plan to seize control of the title race.

Liga Portugal
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN