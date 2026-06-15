Marc Cucurella completes £52m transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea as returning boss Jose Mourinho lands first major signing

The Blues confirmed the exit with a message of gratitude for the defender. In their official statement, the club announced: "Marc Cucurella has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid. Cucurella joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion and was part of the team that lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup last year."

The club also highlighted his international success during his tenure, adding: "During Cucurella’s stay at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old defender regularly represented the Spanish national team and won the UEFA European Championships in 2024. Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements. We wish him every success as he begins the next stage of his career."

Despite his successes on the pitch, relations between the player and the hierarchy reportedly soured earlier this year. Cucurella had publicly criticised the direction of the club, suggesting that the squad was paying a heavy price for "inexperience" following a disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. He also voiced his frustration over the decision to part ways with Enzo Maresca. Furthermore, the defender openly admitted that a return to his boyhood club, Barcelona, would be "difficult to refuse."