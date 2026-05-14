Manchester United 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Manchester United and adidas have officially unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2026-27 season, bringing back a classic look inspired by the Reds’ iconic strips from the 1970s.

The new jersey blends retro elements with modern performance technology, featuring the return of a polo collar, striped detailing and subtle nods to United’s historic 1977 Domestic Cup triumph.

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Manchester United’s new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.