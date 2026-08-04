Manchester City target Chelsea star as potential replacement for Tottenham-bound winger Savinho

According to talkSPORT, Man City have identified Neto as their primary target to bolster their attacking options if Savinho departs. Savinho has struggled to secure regular game time since arriving at the Etihad Stadium and is now heavily linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have been monitoring Savinho for the past 12 months and view him as a priority signing, although they are also keeping tabs on Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

With Savinho seemingly on his way out, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is keen to reunite with Neto, having previously worked alongside the Portuguese winger during their time together at Chelsea.