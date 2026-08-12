Six Manchester City stars return to training ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal as squad numbers for the new arrivals are confirmed

City’s pre-season preparations moved into a higher gear on Wednesday as a group of key first-team players returned to training following their post-World Cup hiatus. The return of these high-profile figures provides a timely lift for Enzo Maresca as he prepares for his first competitive domestic fixture since taking the reins at the Etihad Stadium.

Among those spotted back on the grass were Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland and Belgian winger Jeremy Doku, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the upcoming campaign. They were joined by the England trio of Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly, as well as French playmaker Rayan Cherki. Their arrival this week signals the start of City’s full-strength build-up for the trip to Cardiff to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield this Sunday.