Manchester City announce the signing of Geronimo Rulli from Marseille after James Trafford's move to Leeds United

Rulli expressed his delight at returning to the blue half of Manchester. The goalkeeper was clearly eager to test himself once again in one of the most demanding environments in world football. He noted that the reputation of the club made the decision easy, highlighting the sustained excellence that has become the hallmark of the Etihad era. "This is an amazing opportunity for me and one I had to grasp. When the chance to join Manchester City comes along you have to go for it," Rulli said.

"Everyone knows what an impressive club this is. City's success over a long time has been impressive. Everyone I have spoken to about City said I had to join them because they are a club with incredibly high standards. Every professional wants to be in a high-performance environment and I can't wait to get started because I know I will improve and learn, which is always my main priority."