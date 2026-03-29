Man Utd urged to swoop for 'gettable' Victor Osimhen as Nicky Butt claims Benjamin Sesko transfer has 'not quite worked'

Butt's push for Osimhen comes amid growing concerns regarding Benjamin Sesko, who arrived at Old Trafford from RB Leipzig last summer. While the Slovenian has shown flashes of quality and delivered plenty of goals since the turn of the year, Butt argues that United are repeating past mistakes by placing too much pressure on young, unproven strikers rather than signing established stars who can deliver immediate results in the biggest competitions.

"It’s a difficult job to recruit players and maybe you go and find someone with potential but they keep doing that and it doesn’t quite work," Butt warned.

"Sesko has not quite worked. It’s the same mistake as Rasmus Hojlund. A young, unproven striker, a lot of money, too much weight on his shoulders. He’s scored a few goals and done well over the last few weeks but he’s not been a roaring success. Sesko might be ready in two or three years but not right now and definitely not in the Champions League."