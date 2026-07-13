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Man Utd set to seal shock Youri Tielemans transfer after triggering £35m release clause in Aston Villa star's contract
Red Devils trigger release clause
Manchester United have sent shockwaves through the Premier League by moving to secure the services of Aston Villa star Tielemans. Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United have activated the £35m clause required to bypass negotiations with the Birmingham-based side.
Romano confirmed the deal on social media with his iconic "here we go". The deal marks a clinical piece of business from United, who have acted swiftly to land a proven Premier League performer for a fee considered a bargain in the current market.
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Villa's hands tied by contract
Unai Emery was keen to build his midfield around Tielemans, Amadou Onana, and Boubacar Kamara for the upcoming campaign. However, the existence of a release clause in Tielemans deal has left the Villans powerless to prevent his departure to a direct rival.
United identified an opportunity to land the 29-year-old midfielder and, despite interest from elsewhere, he favours a move to Old Trafford, according to The Athletic. The Belgian international was instrumental for Villa last term, helping them secure Champions League qualification and a Europa League title, but the lure of the 20-time English champions has proven too strong to ignore.
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Ederson deal collapses late
The pursuit of Tielemans comes immediately after United decided to walk away from a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson. The Brazilian had been the primary target for several weeks, but the move stalled during the final stages of the process despite a significant financial package already agreed.
Reports suggest United pulled out of the race for the Atalanta man after requesting intensive additional medical tests following the player's return from the World Cup. While Atalanta remained confident in the player's fitness, the Red Devils chose to explore other avenues, leading them directly to Tielemans.
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Reinforcing Carrick's midfield engine
Following the departure of Casemiro and a long-term injury to Manuel Ugarte, who damaged his knee ligaments during the World Cup, Carrick was desperate for reinforcements with top-level experience.
Tielemans, who was a star performer during Belgium's run to the World Cup quarter-finals, is set to join expected new recruit Andrey Santos in what looks to be a revamped midfield unit designed to control games more effectively. With his ability to provide both goals and assists, United believe Tielemans provides the perfect bridge between defence and attack as they look to build on their recent progress under Carrick’s leadership.
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