Man Utd agree club-record sale of Melvine Malard - with France international set to leave Red Devils for WSL rivals Chelsea in £850,000 transfer

Manchester United are on the verge of finalising the departure of Malard to rivals Chelsea, according to The Guardian. It is understood the transfer fee could be as high as approximately £850,000, although some sources have suggested the deal will be closer to £750,000. The discussions are understood to be at the final stage and the move is expected to go through.

United attempted to agree a new contract with Malard, who has one year remaining on her existing deal, but it became clear that the forward’s desire was to seek a new challenge. United then did not wish to lose a high-value player on a free transfer next summer.



