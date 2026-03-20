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Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Bournemouth: Humiliation for Harry Maguire! England centre-back's crazy lapse undoes more Bruno Fernandes brilliance

Harry Maguire marked his return to the England squad in an unwanted manner as he was sent off in Manchester United's disappointing 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. The Red Devils twice took the lead in the second half, from a Bruno Fernandes penalty and then an own goal by James Hill. But they were pegged back each time and had reason to complain for the Cherries' first equaliser.

United rattled off 11 shots in the first half, the most Bournemouth had faced since the enthralling 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in December. They were by far the brighter side but just lacked composure in the final third. Amad Diallo lost concentration when he came to control a pass from Matheus Cunha which would have set him through on goal while the Ivorian and Cunha were each denied by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic.

With both sides lacking a cutting edge, it was inevitable that the breakthrough would have to come from a mistake, and it arrived in the form of a shirt pull from Alex Jimenez on Cunha. It allowed Fernandes to step up and slot home his eighth goal of the season, his fourth from the spot.

United thought they should have been awarded a second penalty when Amad was felled by Adrien Truffert but instead Bournemouth launched a quick break and levelled through Ryan Christie, who fired home from a lay-off from Truffert. United did not dwell on the decision though and just four minutes later were back in front courtesy of an own goal from Hill that stemmed from a devilish corner delivery from Fernandes.

But there was still more drama to come. Evanilson's clever touch took him away from Maguire and the defender panicked and pushed him over, earning maximum punishment. Eli Junior Kroupi, who scored the late equaliser in December's goalfest, stepped up to calmly convert from the spot and leave United still waiting for a first win over Bournemouth since 2023.

The draw means United will remain third in the Premier League regardless what happens elsewhere this weekend but they will feel it was a missed opportunity to home in on Champions League qualification.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the Vitality Stadium...

  • Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (7/10):

    Made an excellent stop from Rayan and did what he could to keep out Alex Scott's shot after it hit the bar. As usual, he coped well with the aerial threat.

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    Responsible for some bright forward play although he had two lapses, one a wayward shot, the other a dangerous give away.

    Harry Maguire (5/10):

    Risked conceding a penalty for pushing Evanilson over in the first half and was eventually punished for the same infraction. Not the ideal way to mark his return to the England squad.

    Leny Yoro (7/10):

    Pretty solid throughout save for one instance when Truffert danced past him.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Found himself on the back foot on a couple of occasions as he was put to the test by Rayan.

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  • Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    His clever movement helped United find holes in Bournemouth's defence.

    Casemiro (6/10):

    His evening was conditioned by the first-half booking earned for pulling back Marcus Tavernier and he didn't play with his usual confidence or power.

    Bruno Fernandes (7/10):

    Not at his most devastating but still responsible for both goals and the one United were always looking to for inspiration.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-MAN UTDAFP

    Attack

    Amad Diallo (7/10):

    Had some exciting moments and was United's most dangerous attacker but frustratingly switched off when Cunha played him in.

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Showed good movement but couldn't turn it into creating decent opportunities. Taken off for Sesko.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Caused Bournemouth bother down the left from the start and his guile eventually bore fruit when he won the penalty. Taken off in the 82nd minute after Maguire's red card.

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  • Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Benjamin Sesko (5/10):

    No super-sub act this time.

    Ayden Heaven (N/A):

    Headed Ben Doak's late attempt away.

    Manuel Ugarte (N/A):

    Replaced Casemiro to give some late energy to protect the point.

    Mason Mount (N/A):

    A very late cameo to mark his return from injury.

    Michael Carrick (6/10):

    Oversaw a promising first half and can't be blamed for losing the lead. Did what he had to do to protect the point by bringing on Heaven and Casemiro.