'It sucks all the energy out!' - Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel demands Premier League 'scrap VAR' after Manchester derby controversy

Schmeichel, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford, did not hold back when discussing the state of modern officiating. Speaking to Viaplay, the Dane expressed his deep frustration with how technology has altered the atmosphere of the game. "I wish that we could scrap VAR," Schmeichel said during his punditry duties. "We've got into a system now where VAR and the referees are the most important people in football. It sucks all the energy out of it. As soon as there is a goal, you're not allowed to celebrate."

The legendary goalkeeper argued that the current implementation of the system is fundamentally flawed and actively detrimental to the spectator experience. "We saw after five minutes, the players and the fans could celebrate -- but it's not the same. The ball goes in the back of the net, it's a goal, but then the linesman puts his flag up for offside.

"I wish, and I'm longing for these days, we could scrap VAR because it's such an annoyance and it's interfering with football. And it hasn't made it better."



