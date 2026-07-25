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Man Utd may use Marcus Rashford as bargaining chip as Red Devils eye move for €60m Roma star
United target €60m Kone scoop
United have set their sights on Roma powerhouse Kone as they look to inject fresh energy into their midfield. The French international - who made five appearances during France’s fourth-place World Cup finish - is currently on a post-tournament break before rejoining Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad ahead of the Serie A season. However, there is a growing feeling in Rome that his stay may only be temporary before a permanent move.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are currently grappling with Financial Fair Play restrictions that severely limit their recruitment options. Selling Kone would provide much-needed liquidity for other targets, but the Italians are holding firm on a valuation of around €60 million. While both =United and Al-Ahli have registered interest in the dynamic midfielder, the Red Devils are reportedly hesitating over the high asking price as internal debates continue at Old Trafford.
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Rashford offered as potential bait
To bridge the valuation gap, United could potentially include Rashford as a bargaining chip in negotiations. The English winger has faced scrutiny over his performances and would theoretically provide Gasperini with the high-level attacking quality he desires for his Roma system. However, any move for the forward is complicated by his massive salary, which stands at roughly €11 million net per season - a figure far beyond the budget of the Serie A outfit.
Given the financial disparity, a deal involving Rashford would likely require a complex loan arrangement with the Premier League side subsidising a significant portion of his wages. While the Telegraph reports that internal discussions are ongoing, such a formula remains difficult to execute.
Internal doubts at Old Trafford
Despite positive initial contact with Koné’s representatives, the move has yet to receive unanimous approval from United’s hierarchy. Some decision-makers are wary of committing €60m to a single player when other areas require investment - even as the club remains active in the transfer window, having already secured Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Tottenham's Tynan Thompson.
Kone himself is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, though a return to France with PSG also appeals to him. Having joined Roma in the summer of 2024 from Borussia Monchengladbach on a contract running until 2029, the midfielder registered two goals and three assists in 37 appearances across all competitions last season. While his representatives remain open to options, the allure of Old Trafford is a major draw.
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Roma look beyond the sale
While Kone's saga continues, Roma are planning for all contingencies, including talks with RB Leipzig for Antonio Nusa. If a cash deal or swap involving Rashford fails to materialize, Roma must explore other sales to comply with FFP rules. Rashford - who scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 games during a La Liga-winning loan at Barcelona last season before the Catalans opted against a permanent buy - remains a key factor in these complex negotiations.
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