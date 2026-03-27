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Man Utd & Liverpool informed of Adam Wharton transfer fee Crystal Palace would ‘bite your hand off’ for as ex-Eagles striker predicts England star’s future
Man Utd in the hunt for midfield reinforcements
Old Trafford is being mooted as a potential next port of call for Wharton, with plenty of movement expected in Manchester over the coming months. United are preparing to part with experienced Brazil international Casemiro, while questions continue to be asked of how long club captain Bruno Fernandes will be hanging around.
With important gaps to fill in their midfield engine room, the Red Devils are said to have plenty of proven performers registering on their recruitment radar. FA Cup winner Wharton could be a shrewd addition for the present and future - given the potential for further growth in his game.
He has impressed many at Selhurst Park - including England manager Thomas Tuchel, who has a World Cup squad to piece together shortly - and has been tipped to reach the very top of the game since making a breakthrough at Ewood Park as a teenager.
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Will Wharton be a Crystal Palace player next season?
Palace would - having parted with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi across the last two windows - be reluctant sellers. Could their hand be forced? When asked if Wharton will be an Eagles player next season, Morrison - speaking via Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - told GOAL: “Yeah, I think he will be a Crystal Palace player. I think maybe another year, but a lot could change if someone comes in and offers massive money. But at this moment in time, I think he could be a Palace player next season for sure. I don’t think they would want to lose too many of their players because it’s going to be a big season for them next season anyway. But yeah, I still think he’d be a Palace player.”
How much would it take to tempt Palace into a sale?
While stating his confidence when it comes to Wharton’s immediate plans, Morrison concedes that every player has a price. If the likes of United and Liverpool really wanted to get a deal done, then they would be prepared to dig deep.
Quizzed on the numbers that could tempt Palace to the negotiating table, Morrison said: “Yeah, £60m, £70m - if someone wants to pay £80m, I think they’d bite your hand off. But yeah, definitely at least £60-70 million.
“If you look at how young he is and the talent he’s got, and the clubs that will be knocking on the door for him, then Palace are right to say £60-70 million. It’s good money for another player they’ve developed. He’s a top player. Hopefully he makes it to that England World Cup squad, because then his price would go up even more.
“But yeah, he’s got all the attributes and there will come a time where he needs to go to one of the top four or five teams, or maybe go and play in Europe, because you need to keep
improving yourself as a player.
“But at the moment he’s doing well at Palace and learning a lot. That next stage - he’ll be ready - and it could be in the summer, but I think maybe another season and then he can move. He’s still at a young age.”
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Trophy bid & World Cup dreams: The immediate future for Wharton
Palace have Wharton tied to a long-term contract through to 2029, so are under no pressure to sell. They consider him to be integral to short and long-term future plans, with another summer of change on the cards as Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner prepares to move on.
The Eagles are in the hunt for more silverware this season, having reached the Conference League quarter-finals, and success there - while landing a place in England’s World Cup plans - could help to convince Wharton that he is already in the best place for his ongoing development.