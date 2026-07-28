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Man Utd field Joshua Zirkzee transfer interest from TWO Premier League rivals as Ajax also make enquiry for Dutch striker
Suitors line up for Zirkzee
Zirkzee has emerged as a major transfer target this summer, with multiple clubs exploring a deal, as per The Athletic. The Dutch striker, whom the Red Devils are open to selling, is assessing his options after a difficult stint in English football. Two unnamed Premier League rivals have checked on his circumstances, while Ajax also enquired about United's stance. However, the Eredivisie side are not expected to pursue an agreement following the arrivals of Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare.
Meanwhile, Juventus are pushing hard to secure his signature. The Italian giants are working on a loan agreement, with Zirkzee reportedly giving his green light to a Serie A return.
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Juventus seek an attacking reinforcements
Juventus are targeting an ambitious attacking reinforcement for manager Luciano Spalletti, hoping to pair Zirkzee with Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani. This aggressive market pursuit follows an injury to young Italian striker Jeff Ekhator. The Old Lady's hierarchy believes Zirkzee's technical refinement will perfectly complement Kolo Muani's pace. Their interest is driven by football director Ricky Massara, who previously attempted to sign the Dutchman for Roma.
Struggles in the Premier League
Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford from Bologna in 2024 for £36.5 million, carrying high expectations after a stellar 2023-24 Serie A campaign. However, the technically gifted forward has struggled to adapt to the Premier League's rigorous demands. The striker has made just 19 starts across 56 league appearances over the past two seasons, recording only five goals in Premier League. Despite these domestic difficulties, Zirkzee recently showcased his quality by scoring an excellent goal in a strong pre-season display against Rosenborg.
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What's next for Zirkzee?
As United manager Michael Carrick looks to mount a Premier League title challenge for the 2026-27 season, the club will carefully consider their attacking options. Offloading Zirkzee could provide the necessary squad space to execute these ambitious transfer plans. With Zirkzee's future uncertain, suitors will continue to try to persuade him to leave Old Trafford this summer.
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